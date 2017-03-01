Sheriff: Evidence found to charge Deaton in Dixon murder

Alex Deaton, 28, has been a person of interest in the shooting death of 69-year-old Brenda Pinter whose body was found inside Dixon Baptist Church Thursday, but now Deaton is officially accused.

“Alex Deaton at this time has been charged with the murder of Mrs. Pinter,” says Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell.

Sheriff Waddell says Deaton became a “person of great interest” when investigators saw a vehicle similar to the one Deaton was driving on surveillance video, parked at the church.

Authorities also found connections Deaton has in Dixon. But what Sheriff Waddell says made him officially a charged suspect is incriminating text messages.

“We have received some text messages that Alex Deaton had texted that spoke of a murder at a church,” says Waddell.

Investigators are headed to Kansas where Deaton was arrested. When Deaton was taken into custody, Sheriff Waddell says several guns were seized.

“We feel like at this time, possibly one of those guns was used in the murder here in Neshoba County,” says Waddell.

The sheriff’s department doesn’t know exactly when Deaton will be extradited to face that murder charge.