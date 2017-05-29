Sheriff’s Deputy, 7 others dead in Lincoln County Shooting

Mississippi authorities say a suspect is in custody after eight people were killed in a shooting, including a sheriff’s deputy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says Willie Corey Godbolt is being treated for a gunshot wound. University of Mississippi Medical Center spokesman Gary Pettus says Godbolt was taken to the emergency room about 70 miles from the area where authorities arrested him Sunday morning.

Authorities say the 35-year-old Godbolt shot and killed people at three locations. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said the shootings occurred at three separate homes Saturday night in rural Lincoln County. Two of the homes are in Brookhaven and one is in Bogue Chitto. The area is about 68 miles south of Jackson.

A witness tells The Associated Press that he had been arguing with his estranged wife about their children when he opened fire inside his in-laws’ home after the sheriff’s deputy arrived. Godbolt’s stepfather-in-law, Vincent Mitchell, says the slayings “all stemmed from domestic violence.”

Mississippi governor Phil Bryant has decried the killings of the eight people.

Gov. Phil Bryant asked for all of the state’s residents to join him and his wife in praying for those who were killed late Saturday.

When referring to the deputy that was killed, the governor noted the “sacrifice” made by law enforcement officers to protect and serve their communities.