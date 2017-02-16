Home » Local » Shooting, Forgery, Shoplifting and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Shooting, Forgery, Shoplifting and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Travis Boler, 26, 317 Pearl Ave., Philadelphia, was charged with shooting into a dwelling, $100,000 Bond.

Linda Edmonds, 53, 882 Highway 395, Noxapater, was arrested and charged with 9 counts of uttering forgery, false information, and shoplifting.

Other recent arrests:

  • Natalie Marie Page, 24, 105 Pecan Grove Drive, Magee, drug court
  • Ricky Chad Lofton, 44, 4126 Calhoun Road, Louisville, warrant destroying of property failure to pay fines, possession of paraphernalia failure to pay, shoplifting
  • Hailey Barrier, 20, 15979 Highway 16 East, DeKalb, shoplifting
  • Natalie Kirkland, 17, 10160 Road 389, Philadelphia, shoplifting
  • Bobby McWilliams, 56, 28371 Road 505, Philadelphia, public drunk, trespassing, disorderly conduct
  • Jimmy Cortrell Thames, 27, 408 Austin Street, Philadelphia, serving 48 hours
  • Kevin Lee Crapps, 35, 11500 Highway 482, Philadelphia, warrant order of incarceration
  • Nicholas Green, 37, 271 Davis Street Philadelphia, serving 48 hours
  • Jessica Miller-Cotton, 32, 200 Indian Road, Louisville, warrant 3 counts bad checks, warrant 4 counts false pretense, warrant suspended license
  • Kenneth Ray Jr., 19, 14461 Road 832, Noxapater, warrant aggravated assault domestic-violence, warrant contempt of court failure to comply

