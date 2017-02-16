Shooting, Forgery, Shoplifting and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Travis Boler, 26, 317 Pearl Ave., Philadelphia, was charged with shooting into a dwelling, $100,000 Bond.
Linda Edmonds, 53, 882 Highway 395, Noxapater, was arrested and charged with 9 counts of uttering forgery, false information, and shoplifting.
Other recent arrests:
- Natalie Marie Page, 24, 105 Pecan Grove Drive, Magee, drug court
- Ricky Chad Lofton, 44, 4126 Calhoun Road, Louisville, warrant destroying of property failure to pay fines, possession of paraphernalia failure to pay, shoplifting
- Hailey Barrier, 20, 15979 Highway 16 East, DeKalb, shoplifting
- Natalie Kirkland, 17, 10160 Road 389, Philadelphia, shoplifting
- Bobby McWilliams, 56, 28371 Road 505, Philadelphia, public drunk, trespassing, disorderly conduct
- Jimmy Cortrell Thames, 27, 408 Austin Street, Philadelphia, serving 48 hours
- Kevin Lee Crapps, 35, 11500 Highway 482, Philadelphia, warrant order of incarceration
- Nicholas Green, 37, 271 Davis Street Philadelphia, serving 48 hours
- Jessica Miller-Cotton, 32, 200 Indian Road, Louisville, warrant 3 counts bad checks, warrant 4 counts false pretense, warrant suspended license
- Kenneth Ray Jr., 19, 14461 Road 832, Noxapater, warrant aggravated assault domestic-violence, warrant contempt of court failure to comply