shooting into a home, assault, sex offender and other recent charges in Neshoba County

John Thomas Harvey, 38, 11601 Marty Stuart Drive, Carthage, serving sentence

Eddie Lee Ross III, 28, 1066 Frog Level Lane Apt. 102, Philadelphia, failure to register as a sex offender, court order, probation violation

Dannie M. Boyette, 37, 10341 Road 828, Philadelphia, time served

Nigell Quotez Lewis, 31, 10341 Road 1361, Philadelphia, simple assault on a minor

Harry Jay Wiggs, 55, 13491 Highway 492 East, Union, simple assault, malicious mischief under $1000

Jaques Clemons, 22, 268 North Lewis Avenue, Philadelphia, malicious mischief over $1000

Matthew Hanson, 29, 115 6th Avenue, Newton, failure to pay

Billy Ray Neese, 24, 12661 Road 270, Union, possession of controlled substance

Heather Thompson, 22, 11120 Road 743 Lot 6, Philadelphia, failure to pay, possession of controlled substance

Jeremy Brown, 26, 383 Loper Street, Philadelphia, hold for investigation, shooting into dwelling house

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

