shooting into a home, assault, sex offender and other recent charges in Neshoba County

John Thomas Harvey, 38, 11601 Marty Stuart Drive, Carthage, serving sentence
Eddie Lee Ross III, 28, 1066 Frog Level Lane Apt. 102, Philadelphia, failure to register as a sex offender, court order, probation violation
Dannie M. Boyette, 37, 10341 Road 828, Philadelphia, time served
Nigell Quotez Lewis, 31, 10341 Road 1361, Philadelphia, simple assault on a minor
Harry Jay Wiggs, 55, 13491 Highway 492 East, Union, simple assault, malicious mischief under $1000
Jaques Clemons, 22, 268 North Lewis Avenue, Philadelphia, malicious mischief over $1000
Matthew Hanson, 29, 115 6th Avenue, Newton, failure to pay
Billy Ray Neese, 24, 12661 Road 270, Union, possession of controlled substance
Heather Thompson, 22, 11120 Road 743 Lot 6, Philadelphia, failure to pay, possession of controlled substance
Jeremy Brown, 26, 383 Loper Street, Philadelphia, hold for investigation, shooting into dwelling house
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)