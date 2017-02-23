Home » Local » Shooting in Neshoba County leaves one dead

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Shooting in Neshoba County leaves one dead.

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday night.

Sheriff Tommy Waddell stated “a call came in shortly after 6 pm that a shooting had taken place in the Dixon Community in Neshoba County.”

Deputies responded to Dixon Baptist Church where a female victim was found. Sheriff Waddell said the female victim died of apparent gun shot wounds.

The woman’s name is not yet being released, and a suspect has not been identified.

Sheriff Waddell stated “we are still investigating, but it is expected at this time to be a homicide.”

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available.

