Shop Small Saturday in Downtown Philadelphia

Small Business Saturday is set for this weekend (November 25). The day is dedicated to celebrating small, local and independent businesses and all they do for their communities.

In Philadelphia, we know how important these small businesses are, and this is a great opportunity to support our friends’ and neighbors’ work. Come and shop on Saturday, November 25 from 9 am – 6 pm in your favorite downtown Philadelphia Stores like Dixie’s Gypsy Boutique, Southern Mess, Yates Building Supply, Stribling Drug Store, Kademi and Steve’s on the Square. The day is set just for local shopping as part of Shop Small put together in Philadelphia by the Community Development Partnership and local retailers.

Bring a receipt to the Neshoba County Library showing you Shopped Local and have any fees on late books returned waived.

Invite your friends and family. Turn this shopping event into a family/friend extravaganza. Visit your favorite local stores, try some new ones, get a head start on the holidays and enjoy time with loved ones.