shoplifting, burglary, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Isiah Clemons, 18, of 880 Valley View Drive, shoplifting – less than $1,000, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

Brandon K King, 31, 5694 Laurel Hill Road, Carthage, hold for drug court

Jenna Tubby, 29, 128 Indian Hills Circle, Philadelphia, shoplifting-less than $1,000

Ukisha Carter, 37, 13226 Post County Line, Collinsville, malicious mischief, petit larceny, trespassing

Brian J Irvin, 32, 14930 Highway 488, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Jennifer Roberts, 48, 526 Center Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to appear, public drunk

Ross A Delap, 46, 10590 Road 460, Philadelphia, burglary of a dwelling house

Kathy A Madison, 54, 977 Old DeKalb-Scooba Road, Dekalb, shoplifting

Steven Savell, 42, 305 McRaven Street, Union, possession of stolen property

Demetris Young, 24, 1381 Road 571, Philadelphia, possession of a controlled substance

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)