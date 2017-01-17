Shoplifting, DUI, Drugs and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Marcus Tubby, 24, 105 Park Place, Choctaw, was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
Jimmy Thames, 27, 408 Austin Street, Philadelphia, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, careless driving.
John Phillip Winstead, 57, 321 Range Ave, Philadelphia, was arrested on two different charges one for shoplifting and the second arrest was for possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.
Other recent arrests:
- Bruce Warren Sharp, 48, 10190 B Road 428, Union, warrant 2 counts simple assault
- David Middleton Smith, 37, 616 Columbus Avenue, Philadelphia, warrant public drunk
- Dion Tubby, 29, 268 Frog Level Road, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana
- David L Hughes, 32, 251 Kelly Street, Philadelphia, warrant failure to pay fines, violation of probation
- Valerie Lynn Thompson, 40, 11367 Hwy 25 S, Louisville, DUS, warrant suspended driver’s license
- Monte D Farve, 24, 1446 Mills Road, Conehatta, public drunk, public profanity, possession of paraphernalia
- Kimberly Lynn Miles, 52, 31 Minnow Lane, Shelby, AL, public drunk
- Kedayton K Kirkland, 19, Road 212, Philadelphia, possession of stolen property
- Aaron B Chamblee, 44, 325 Decatur Stratton Road, Decatur, warrant failure to appear DUI – 1st offense
- Milton W White, 57, 506 Forrest Ave, Macon, open container, no tag, no driver’s license, no insurance
- David William Holley, 53, 11121 Road 355, Union, trespassing, bad check/Williams Brothers, bad check/Tobacco World