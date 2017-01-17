Shoplifting, DUI, Drugs and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Marcus Tubby, 24, 105 Park Place, Choctaw, was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

Jimmy Thames, 27, 408 Austin Street, Philadelphia, was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, careless driving.

John Phillip Winstead, 57, 321 Range Ave, Philadelphia, was arrested on two different charges one for shoplifting and the second arrest was for possession of a controlled substance and trespassing.

Other recent arrests: