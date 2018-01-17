shoplifting, DUI, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

George Thompson, 23, 11860 BIA Road 0024, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Andrayl Clark, 29, 3133 Hopewell Road, DeKalb, improper equipment, no drivers license, 2 counts of no insurance, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of paraphernalia

Paul Ellenburg, 49, 11150 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Kisha King, 29, 657 Mills Road, Conehatta, 2 counts of failure to pay

Melanie Nickey, 23, 236 West Tucker Circle, Philadelphia, simple assault on a police officer- felony, resisting arrest disorderly conduct, public drunk, contempt of court, failure to pay

Jeremiah Jermaine Tubby, 33, 804 Mills Road, Conehatta, disorderly conduct, no insurance

Shaniya Finley, 30, 605 West Walnut Street, Philadelphia, simple assault, possession of marijuana, vehicle

Jillian Ten’e Page, 33, 280 Little Rock Decatur Road, Decatur, failure to pay

Taylor Mane Davis, 25, 10343 Road 383, Philadelphia, disturbance family – domestic violence

Dustin Trent Malone, 32, 536 State Avenue, Philadelphia, domestic violence-simple assault

Kevin R Thompson, 44, 11680 Road 149, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no drivers license, seat belt violation

Maegan Elise Clark, 26, 1491 Highway 47, West Point, shoplifting less than $1000

Alisha Frazier, 28, 739 Hopper Road, Louisville, public drunk, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

William Clint Knight, 44, 10211 Road 614, Philadelphia, aggravated assault with weapon or other means to produce death

Jimmy Howard Perrine, 28, 407 East Hill Street, Fulton, failure to pay child support

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)