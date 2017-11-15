shoplifting, embezzlement and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Jeffrey Adams, 20, 209 Sherwood Avenue, Philadelphia, public drunk

Tony Allen Donald, 50, 201 Russell Street, Union, failure to pay

Wayne James, 60, 12230 Road 355, Philadelphia, embezzlement more than $500

Franklin Andrew Seales, 54, 401 Austin Street, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Willie Darnell Triplett, 29, 403 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, serving sentence

James Clemons, 61, 250 Carver Avenue Apt 10, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Thomasine Jones Jumper, 39, 1128 Golf Course Road 7, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense, possession of marijuana

David Wayne Spivey, 57, 214 Main Street, Walnut Grove, probation violation

Tonya Crocker, 44, 11500 Highway 482 Lot 5, Philadelphia, disturbance of family

Jeremiah Murray, 24, 410 Austin Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay, shoplifting less than $1000

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)