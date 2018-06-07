shoplifting, possession and other recent arrests in Leake County

Ryan S Branch, 26, 20700 Attala Road 4163, Sallis, Burglary, Attala County SO

Charlie Davis, 69, 3357 River Bend Road, Lena, careless driving, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Phillip Fuller, 41, 416 Fairground Street, Kosciusko, commercial burglary, Kosciusko PD

Lanarius D Harper, 20, 1137 Old Jackson Road, Forest, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, Walnut Grove PD

Antonia D Johnson, 26, aggravated assault, Mississippi Department of Corrections

Coy Kitchens, 25, 2969 Risher Road, Carthage, possession of a controlled substance, Kosciusko PD

Dwayne McCoy, 36, 3233 Woodview Drive, Jackson, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, Mississippi Department of Corrections

Robert T Norwood, 47, 2067 Attala Road 3987, Kosciusko, public drunk, disobeying officer, Kosciusko PD

Paul Rimmer, 27, 916 South Natchez Street, Kosciusko, open container, contempt of court, Carthage PD

Charles E Spivey, 57, 417 Fortune Lane Lot 7, Walnut Grove, no drivers license or expired, no insurance, Walnut Grove PD

Amy R Westbrook, 38, 10913 Road 747, Philadelphia, shoplifting, Kosciusko PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)