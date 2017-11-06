shoplifting, possession and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Erin Burnside, 33, 896 Highway 25 North, Carthage, disturbance of family

Dannie M. Boyette, 37, 10341 Road 828, Philadelphia, shoplifting less than $1,000, two counts of failure to pay

James Kennedy, 40, 16305 Road 505, Philadelphia, probation violation

Kristen June Willis, 19, 104 Goat Ranch Road, Philadelphia, shoplifting of less than $1,000

Ashley John, 30, 902 Pearl Mill Road, Carthage, two counts of failure to pay, disorderly conduct

Mcedric Calloway, 10100 Road 2814, Philadelphia, false pretense

Michael E. Hickman, 56, 11180 Road 632, Philadelphia, malicious mischief under $1000.00, pettit larceny- less than $1000.00, trespassing

Thomas G. Sistrunk, 31, 210 Robin Hood Circle, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

Jeffery Adams, Morton, uttering forgery under $1,000

Jean C. Boykin, 25, 10050 Road 260, Union, probation violation

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)