shoplifting, public drunk and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Patrick Lewis Stokes, 41, 10161 Road 296, Union, contempt of court, failure to pay

Michael Edward Benton, 55, 0050 Road 167, Carthage, public drunk

Sadie Ray Gully, 59, 268 North King Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay, shoplifting less than $1,000

Angela S. Permenter, 38, 2051 Pleasant Hill Road, Lena, hold for other agency

Angelo Bell, 35, 342 Lagoon Road, Philadelphia, failure to pay, failure to appear, malicious mischief under $1000

Craig Earl Johnson, 42, 3028 Arrow Road, Carthage, hold for other agency

Elizabeth Pagen Stokes, 29, 10171 Road 771, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Javaskic J. Brown, 22, 256 Lewis Avenue, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Burlon Keith Goodin, 51, 10751 Road 452, Philadelphia, probation violation

Deboskie A. McDougle, 39, 421 Austin Street, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Markayla Stribling, 19, 103 Woodcrest Apt. E4, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Christopher T. Boler, 34, 317 Pearl Street, Philadelphia, probation violation

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)