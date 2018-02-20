Silver Alert issued for Louisville man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old Roy Gladney of Louisville.

Gladney is a black man, 6′ tall, 150 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Feb. 20, in the 300 block of Gladney Street in Louisville. He was driving a gray 2012 Toyota Camry bearing Mississippi license plate WNF 669.

Family members say Gladney suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information about Roy Gladney, contact the Louisville Police Department at 662-773-3511.