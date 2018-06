The Neshoba County Library will be showing the movie “SING” today at 2 pm as part of their summer reading program. \The animated film includes more than 60 songs from famous artists and also has an original song by Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande called “Faith.”

This year the summer reading program is themed “Libraries Rock”. The summer reading program runs for six weeks. For more information call the Neshoba County Library at 601-656-4911.