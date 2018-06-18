Sixth Chancery Youth Court receives car

The Sixth Chancery District Youth Court received a donation of a Honda Accord that was seized by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. The vehicle will primarliy be used by Drug Court Coordinator Wesley Hazelwood, who must travel throughout the six county district.

“I want to give a special thanks to Philadelphia Police Chief, Grant Myers, who took it upon himself to diligently look for us a car.,” said Chancellor Joseph Kilgore, who oversees the drug court. “He has been a huge supporter of our drug court right from the start. I also want to thank MBN Directer John Dowdy for all of his help and support. Eric Carter of Extreme Tinting generously donated the window tinting and repairs to headlights and taillights. I have been really pleased at all of the community support for the drug court. People realize that drug use among our young people is a growing problem and needs to be addresses as early in life as possible.”

The Sixth Chancery District Youth Drug Court began operations on Aug. 1, 2017. The drug court operates in the youth courts of Attala, Neshoba, and Winston Counties. The court also serves youth from Caroll, Choctaw and Kemper Counties.

Pictured: Philadelphia Police Chief Grant Myers, Drug Court Coordinator Wesley Hazelwood, MBN Director John Dowdy, Judge Joseph Kilgor, and officer Caleb Page