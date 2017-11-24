Small Business Saturday encourages shopping local

“Mom and pop” shops typically do a lot of business on Black Friday to compete with the big box stores.

All businesses, big and small, are trying to get customers in the door to pick out that perfect Christmas gift.

“We’re open every day from now until Christmas,” says Steve Wilkerson, Steve’s on the Square owner.

For local shops, it’s not always easy to compete with big box stores on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“As we enter the even more and more into the internet age there’s a generation that doesn’t really understand what loyalty means,” says Wilkerson.

That’s why they get their own day to draw in shoppers. It’s called Small Business Saturday.

“It really just shows the support that the community, that the town has for each business,” says Lacey Commer, Jewelry Just 4 Fun owner.

It’s typically the busiest Saturday these “mom and pop” stores have.

“We’re hoping for a really good turnout,” says Commer.

Small Business Saturday was started to encourage people to shop local and shops, like Steve’s on the Square and Jewelry Just 4 Fun, encourage it year round by offering things big box stores don’t.

“Free gift wrap, local deliver, special hours,” says Wilkerson.

It’s easier for small businesses to connect with their customers and give that personal touch.

“The heartbeat of America really is small business,” says Wilkerson.