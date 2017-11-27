Small Business Saturday was a success for local shops

Shoppers spent a record-high 5 billion dollars just on Black Friday. All stores, big and small, got a piece of that pie. Local shops were buzzing with business Saturday, too.

“We heard more people Saturday say they’re trying to shop local,” says Sarah James, Kademi Manager.

That’s what local businesses like Kademi and Yates Building Supply want to hear.

“Real steady,” says Stan Yates, Yates Building Suppy Manager. “It seemed like two would come in and one would leave, and three would come in and two would leave.”

Small business Saturday was created to encourage people to shop small.

“Saturday was a little bit calmer than Friday, but it was still a really good day,” says James.

Most local shops carried their Black Friday deals through the weekend for Small Business Saturday.

“We had several deals and we’re still running those deals,” says Yates.

Small businesses work hard to compete with big box stores by offering free gift wrapping and local delivery.

“We just feel like we have a lot to offer,” says Yates. “We feel like you can get what you want through the local merchants.”

Small shops really push shopping local all year long but there is extra pressure for retailers to keep customers during the holiday shopping season.

“Anybody can stay downtown whether it’s with us or with any store,” says James. “Just stay in Philadelphia and see what you can get checked off your list before you go anywhere else.”

Small Business Saturday helps keep holiday shoppers in that ‘stay small, shop local’ mindset.

“It’s really fun to see ladies come in with a purse and ladies leave with two or three bags, and an attendant following behind them with two or three more,” says Yates.

Small Business Saturday was created by American Express to help grow local economies.