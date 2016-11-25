Small plane makes emergency landing on Highway 21

Officials responded to a mayday call of a small plane shortly after leaving the Philadelphia Airport around 1 pm today. The plane was reporting engine problems after it’s take off.

The small plane was forced to make an emergency landing Friday afternoon on Highway 21 North, just outside of Philadelphia in Neshoba County.

According to several eye witnesses that live in the area, a small Cessna plane could be heard sputtering and seen circling in the air.

One eye witness stated that, smoke could be seen coming from the engine area as it was coming down.

The small plane touched down three times on Highway 21, finally coming to a stop at the intersection of Hwy 21 N and Longino Road for an emergency landing, clipping two signs and leaving skid marks in the roadway in the process.

Neshoba County Emergency crews were on the scene. The pilot, accompanied by his girlfriend, was able to make the emergency landing safely and walk away without injuries.

The pilot stated he was in route to Birmingham, AL after spending a few days in Neshoba County with his family for the holidays, he had flown the plane from Baton Rouge, LA to Philadelphia a few days ago.

The plane was rolled into a small field after the landing.