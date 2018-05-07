“So You Think You Can Sing” Karaoke Contest coming to Square Affair

Boswell Media’s “So You Think You Can Sing” karaoke competition is coming to Carthage’s Square Affair.

The competition pits the best singers around against one another to find out who is the greatest karaoke star in central Mississippi.

The contest will be held at the Carthage Coliseum on Saturday, May 19 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

It cost $5 to enter the contest, but if you don’t want to sing, come watch the contestants sing your favorite songs. If there’s one thing more fun than singing karaoke, it’s watching karaoke.

Entry forms and additional information can be found here.