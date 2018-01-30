Southeastern Professional Finals Rodeo to feature “The Rawhide and Dusty Show”

Saddle up partner! Put your feet in your stirrups and hold on tight! This exciting show will put you on the edge of your seat!

The Rawhide and Dusty Show will be a feature performance at the Southeastern Professional Finals Rodeo at the Neshoba County Coliseum this coming Friday and Saturday (Feb. 2 and 3).

Rawhide performs target work with the bullwhip both on and off of horseback and also demonstrates many different types of whip popping, all using a ten foot bullwhip. He also spends time before the event, meeting and greeting the crowd, and performing trick roping.

Rawhide has been working with Dusty for many years, he began training Dusty when the horse was only six months old. Now Dusty loves entertaining the crowd. He will shake his head “yes”, take a bow, lie down, and will also rare up on his hind legs; all to the amazement of the crowd.

After this entertainment, Rawhide and Dusty will lope around the arena, performing different whip popping techniques. While on horseback, Rawhide will jump Dusty onto the back of the truck, and then jump him onto the top of the trailer. Once on top of the trailer, Dusty will perform on a teeter-totter. While Dusty is on top of the trailer, Rawhide stands up on the saddle and cracks his whip. When the show culminates, Rawhide and Dusty ride out of the arena on top of the trailer.

The Southeastern Professional Finals Rodeo will feature the best bareback riders, saddle bronc riders, steer wrestlers, team ropers, barrel racers all competing for the championship titles. Finals Rodeo champions will be crowned in: bareback, calf roping, break away and team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling and bull riding.

Advanced tickets available at the CDP office in Philadelphia, for ticket information and pricing (601) 656-1000.