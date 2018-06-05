Special Recall Election set in Bogue Chitto Community

In accordance with the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Constitution and Bylaws, the Choctaw Tribal Council has enacted a resolution setting the date for a recall election to be held for Tribal Council Member Roderick Bell in the Bogue Chitto Community. All tribal council members present voted to approve the resolution at a Special Meeting.

According to the MBCI Constitution, the Tribal Council had to approve a resolution for special recall election within 60 days after the Tribal Council convened following certification of the petition by the Tribal Election Committee (TEC). On May 17, 2018 the TEC certified the petition to recall Council Roderick Bell determining that the Bogue Chitto Community met the minimum requirement of 40 % of eligible voters’ signatures as required by the MBCI Constitution to initiate a recall election.

The special recall election will be held Tuesday, July 24, 2018. In order for the special election to be a valid election 60% of eligible voters in the Bogue Chitto Community must participate.