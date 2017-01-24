Spots Available for ECCC Baseball’s Indoor Hitting and Pitching Clinics

The East Central Community College baseball program is again offering indoor hitting and pitching clinics on the Decatur campus for youth ages 6-12.

The Hitting Clinic will be from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. on Thursday evenings for four consecutive weeks beginning January 26.

The Pitching Clinic will be from 6 to 7:15 p.m. on Monday evenings for four consecutive weeks beginning Jan. 30.

The cost is $100 for the Hitting Clinic and $75 for the Pitching Clinic. Participants can attend both clinics for $150.

Instruction will be provided by East Central coaches and players.

For a brochure on the clinics and an online registration form, please visit www.ecccathletics.com/sports/bsb .