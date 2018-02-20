This is Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Mississippi. One key point is understanding the dangers of severe thunderstorms and knowing the difference between watches and warnings.

Severe thunderstorms are a common occurrence during the spring months in the southeastern United States. It’s important to be prepared for them, even if a tornado is not involved.

“If you’re roof is not attached well, 60, 70 mph winds can start peeling off shingles, start peeling off your roof,” says Storm Team 11 chief meteorologist Brian Hutton, Jr. “So that’s really our main concern with severe thunderstorms and I think a lot of people think just because a tree limb’s down or their house is damaged it must have been a tornado, when straight line winds can do the exact same thing.”

For a thunderstorm to be severe, there must be hail greater than 1 inch in diameter, and/or 58 mph wind gusts or greater, and/or if a tornado is present. We are all familiar with the damage caused by tornadoes and straight line winds, but hail can still cause damage.

“Hail can cause a lot of problems especially if you’re driving into a hailstone,” Hutton says. “If you’re going 60, 70 mph, even a small hailstone can crack your windshield.”

To be safe during a severe thunderstorm, you should go inside and stay away from any windows.

The National Weather Service issues watches and warnings when inclement weather strikes, or is expected to strike.

“A watch means that conditions are favorable for whatever type of weather the watch is issued for: a tornado watch, conditions are favorable for a tornado; severe thunderstorms, whatever the watch is for,” Hutton explains. “For our convective watches, thunderstorms and tornadoes they try to issue those about 3 to 6 hours in advance of when we’re going to see that type of weather. A warning means that that type of weather is imminent or occurring.”

There are different precautions one should take for watch or warning.

“Whenever a watch is issued, that’s when you need to be paying attention to the weather, being updated with us, with our mobile app, being aware of what’s happening around you,” Hutton explains. “When a warning is issued that’s a time for you seek shelter; if you’re outside in a severe thunderstorm, then head inside, if a tornado warning is issued to head to your safe place. A warning is your action time, a watch is your prepared time.”