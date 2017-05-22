Square Affair 2017 (Race Awards Video)

Square Affair 2017 was held at the Carthage Coliseum and McMillan Park in Carthage on Saturday. The day kicked off with the Heart of MS 5k run and walk. The run was a Grand Prix Event sanctioned by the Mississippi Track Club. All proceeds from the run/walk benefited the Leake County D.A.R.E. program.

Vendors lined the parking lot at the Coliseum selling clothing, kettlecorn, wood crafts, sand art, and all sorts of neat handmade items. The classic car lovers brought in over 30 top notched classic cars to the Club 66 Car Show. The Lawn Tractor Pull was held inside the Carthage Coliseum. Lawn warriors showed off their beefed-up riding lawn mower skills.