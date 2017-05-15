Square Affair 2017 set for Carthage

This year’s Square Affair is shaping up to be one of the best in years. This year’s event takes place on Saturday May 20st at the Carthage Coliseum. The day kicks off with the annual Baptist Medical Center Leake Heart of Mississippi 5k Run/Walk with registration starting at 7:00 a.m. with the Race starting at 8:00 a.m. To sign up or get more information contact Michelle McCann at 601-267-1206 or contact the Main Street Chamber at 601-267-9231. All proceeds from the run/walk will go to the Leake County Sheriff’s Department Dare Program.

Arts and crafts vendors will line the west side of the Carthage Coliseum beginning at 8:00 a.m. with everything from clothing and handbags to leather goods. Plus don’t miss out on the fair food all day long with corn dogs and funnel cakes to shaved ice. If you haven’t reserved your space yet contact Penny at the Main Street Chamber office at 601-267-9231.

In the parking of the Carthage Coliseum the annual Club 66 Car Show will take place with over 100 antique cars from all over Mississippi. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. with the show starting at 10:00 a.m. For more information on the car show and to register your car contact Jack Mann at 601-267-0357.

The ever popular kids fishing rodeo is back. Registration gets underway at 7:30 a.m. at the park with the event beginning at 8:15. There is no fee to participate but all children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. The Fishing Rodeo is for children 15 and younger. Prizes will be awarded the children in categories from the smallest fish to the largest fish.

Also at the coliseum The Garden Tractor pull is back. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the pull beginning at 12:00 noon. There will be a “as it comes” lawnmower class that can be entered by anyone interested, just make sure to remove the blades. For more information on the tractor pull and to get a complete set of the rules go to the website http:/www.jcatstractorpulling.com.

If entertainment is your flair join us for “So you think you can sing” the Kicks 96 Karaoke competition with prizes for the winners getting underway at 10:30 a.m. Then at noon join us for The Rogues as they entertain us with music for everyone. Originally formed in 1964, the group reorganized in 2012 and has played all over Mississippi. Come join us for their unique brand of entertainment and humor.