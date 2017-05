A fun part of the Square Affair and new to the line-up Boswell Media’s “So You Think You Can Sing” Karaoke competition. Watch the video below.

The top honor went to Gabrielle Sanders who showed up as Elvis and sang “Johnny B. Goode” the 1958 rock-and-roll song written and first recorded by Chuck Berry.” Runner ups were Kenzy Gentry and Joyce Beacham.