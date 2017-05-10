Stalking, Cocaine, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County (Photos)

John W Bell, 26, 2577 Albo Stamper Road, Conehatta, possession of marijuana – 1st offense, failure to appear

Dale Robert Cannon, 57, 13381 Hwy 492 E, Union, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, bond $35,000.

Betty White Dyess, 55, 549 Valley View Drive, Philadelphia, stalking

Randolph Hickman, 51, 11180 Road 622, Philadelphia, malicious mischief under $1,000, trespassing

Stacey Lewis, 35, 404 Burham Street, Philadelphia, hold for other agency, petit larceny – less than $1,000, failure to pay fines, failure to appear

John Davis Mora, 58, 1457 Old Jackson Road, Terry, MS, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of alcohol in a dry county, suspended drivers license, expired license tag, no proof of insurance, careless driving

Roderick Jerimah Talley, 18, 305 Robinson Circle, Philadelphia, hold for other agency, sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana – 1st offense, possession of paraphernalia, bond denied

Jessica Walker, 31, 10230 Road 428, Union, possession of a controlled substance

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)