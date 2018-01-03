stalking, DUI, fondling and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Robin Bell, 35, 105 Park Place Drive, Philadelphia, probation violation, failure to pay, open container violation, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense

Mitchell Hancock, 62, 515 Poplar Avenue, Philadelphia, stalking

Jerry Wesley Pilgrim, 48, 17511 Highway 19 South, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia

Randy White, 33, Philadelphia, 10201 Road 2606, failure to pay

Traci Marie Cross, 24, 1077 Sunflower Road, Scooba, simple assault

Carolyn Griffin, 46, 206 Homer Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Cedric Juan Mcafee, 37, 405 Coleman Street, hold for investigation

Joseph Robertson, 33, 10622 Road 763, Philadelphia, fondling

Roslyn M Branch, 21, 619 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, malicious mischief under $1,000

Tina Marie James, 47, 1451 Andrew Frederick Road, Union, hold for investigation

Carla White, 37, 407 Crockett Avenue, Philadelphia, public drunk

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)