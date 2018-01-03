stalking, DUI, fondling and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Robin Bell, 35, 105 Park Place Drive, Philadelphia, probation violation, failure to pay, open container violation, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense
Mitchell Hancock, 62, 515 Poplar Avenue, Philadelphia, stalking
Jerry Wesley Pilgrim, 48, 17511 Highway 19 South, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia
Randy White, 33, Philadelphia, 10201 Road 2606, failure to pay
Traci Marie Cross, 24, 1077 Sunflower Road, Scooba, simple assault
Carolyn Griffin, 46, 206 Homer Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Cedric Juan Mcafee, 37, 405 Coleman Street, hold for investigation
Joseph Robertson, 33, 10622 Road 763, Philadelphia, fondling
Roslyn M Branch, 21, 619 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, malicious mischief under $1,000
Tina Marie James, 47, 1451 Andrew Frederick Road, Union, hold for investigation
Carla White, 37, 407 Crockett Avenue, Philadelphia, public drunk
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)