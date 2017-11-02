Stop the Knock campaign encourages safe driving

Law enforcement officers are trying to eliminate one of the hardest parts of their job. The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Stop the Knock campaign is aimed at stopping loss of life that could be avoided.

“That notification that their child has been killed in a car crash because of a bad decision,” says Master Sgt. Criss Turnipseed, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

It’s often the worst part of an officer’s job. Behind that badge is a heart, just like yours.

“We’re human too,” says Turnipseed.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is showing students their selfish decisions, whether it’s driving drunk or distracted driving, their actions affect others in the worst way.

“We know you can’t reach them all,” says Turnipseed. “Some kids are going to see it and dismiss it, and not really take in what it is.”

Students and first responders acted out a crash scene.

“That could be us,” says Cheyenne Thrash, student participate. “We could lose someone very important to us.”

In the scenario, teenagers were drinking before leaving for a party. The drunk driver hit another car of teens, killing three people.

MHP wants to open the eyes of young drivers through these very realistic scenes.

“Other than us just watching, but actually doing it, it will stick a little bit more,” says Thrash.

Young drivers don’t realize, driving after a night of fun or responding to a text behind the wheel is selfish.

“The ramifications of it are a lot deeper than we realize,” says Turnipseed. “Do not take choices lightly. That’s what I want [young drivers] to understand.”

Troopers are hoping the Stop the Knock campaign will keep them from making those heart-wrenching visits.

This year, 543 people have been killed in car crashes on Mississippi’s highways. Fifty-one of those deaths were teens.