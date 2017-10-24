Street fight leads to drug charges in Leake County

A domestic disturbance call led to a man being arrested for crystal meth.

Leake County Deputies were called to the scene of an altercation/street fight between a male and female in the middle of the road in Walnut Grove.

Leake County Deputies located the vehicle on Old Walnut Grove Road. Deputies ordered a female and male to exit the vehicle. Upon search of the male, a bag of meth was found in his pants pocket.

Desmond Gray, 24, of 3355 Harmony Road, Carthage was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Gray was transported to the Leake County Correctional Facility.