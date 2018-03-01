Students look to the future during career day

Students got a glimpse of what their future might hold. High school seniors in Leake County shadowed someone in the career field they’re interested in during Main Street’s ‘Career-for-a-Day.’

“They can kind of get an idea to see if this is a profession they’re interested in or if this is something they want to do for a career,” said Main Street Chamber of Leake County Program Director Russell Baty.

Leake County seniors with a GPA of 85 or above got to pick a career and get hands-on experience, learning medical practices, engineering, what it’s like to join the armed forces and what it’s like to be a journalist.

“I didn’t really know the process of moving up in the journalism field and I didn’t know about the salary,” said Adria Hollis, Leake County senior.

Adria plans to attend Ole Miss and pursue journalism. Newscenter 11 and our partner, Boswell Media, showed Adria the ropes of broadcasting.

“It gives us a chance to kind of bring them into our world and show them a little bit about what we do, and what they can expect when they get out of college,” said Boswell Media’s Kick 96 Station Manager Darren Milner.

It also shows students the fields that are in their backyards, that they may not have known about.

“It does give them that opportunity to see what they can do in their hometown,” said Baty.

Some realize the profession they chose isn’t for them, but Adria is still very confident in pursuing journalism.

“I’m very interested in it still.”

More than 30 Leake Academy, Leake Central and Leake County students took part in ‘Career-for-a-Day.’