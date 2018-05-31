Supreme Court denies request in Neshoba manslaughter case

The Mississippi Supreme Court has denied the request from a man convicted of manslaughter in Neshoba County.

Jonathan Herrington was convicted of manslaughter in the October 2014 shooting death of Billy Bishop. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Newton County. Herrington claims he shot Bishop out of self defense.

Herrington’s attorney filed a petition with the Supreme Court asking the Supreme Court to review the decision previously handed down.

Herrington said a fight started after Herrington wouldn’t take a phone call Bishop was trying to give to him.

Bishop was hitting Herrington in the face, then stumbled. When bishop stumbled, he went to reach for his gun in his waistband. That’s when Herrington reached under his pillow to grab his gun and shoot bishop.

Herrington waited for hours to call the police. Prosecution said evidence may have been tampered with, including the gun Herrington said Bishop had.

A jury convened for over two hours before returning a verdict of manslaughter.

Jonathan Earl Herrington a/k/a Jonathan Herrington v. State of Mississippi; Neshoba Circuit Court; LC Case #: 15-CR-099-NS-C; Ruling Date: 08/08/2016; Ruling Judge: Vernon Cotten; Disposition: The Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by counsel for Jonathan Earl Herrington is denied. To Deny: All Justices. Order entered.

