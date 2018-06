The Supreme Court will not hear an appeal from a Kosciusko woman convicted of manslaughter.

Grace McCarty was convicted of manslaughter for the November 2014 death of her husband.

McCarty backing out of the couple’s driveway on Hilcrest Drive when she hit and ran over her husband.

She claimed it was an accident, but a jury convicted her in March of 2016.

She was sentenced to serve 15 years. Her main argument for the appeal is that there was insufficient evidence for the jury to convict.