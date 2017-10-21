Sweets and Treats set in Carthage

Calling All Ghosts and Gobblins – Come if you dare to the 7th annual Sweets and Treats on Main Street, Tuesday Night October 31st from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., around the Courthouse Square in Carthage sponsored by The Main Street Chamber of Leake County.

This year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever with entertainment to pass the time away in front of Life Care EMS, more vendors and of course more candy. Sweets and Treats on Main Street is for children birth to 13 years old and we reserve the right to refuse candy to those who are older.

If your Business, Civic Club, Church Group, or Neighborhood would like to hand out candy or make a donation please contact Russell Baty at 601-267-9231 or 601-267-6764.