Teddy Dyess Leaving Philadelphia for Magee

After 11 seasons leading the Philadelphia Tornadoes football team, Teddy Dyess will be named the head coach at Magee.

He posted a record of 115-26 during his tenure at Philadelphia. He won 5 division titles, and made the postseason in all 11 seasons he coached the Tornadoes.

Dyess cited the move allows him to move closer to his parents in Bassfield. He praised the city of Philadelphia, calling it a “great, great place”, noting the community’s acceptance of him and his family during his time with the Tornadoes.

Philadelphia posted a record of 12-2 last season, winning 10 of those games by double-digits.

Magee went 6-6 in 2017.