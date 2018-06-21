Home » Leake » Test Your Strength in the 2018 Iron Warrior

Test Your Strength in the 2018 Iron Warrior

Posted on

Do you consider yourself an IRON WARRIOR? Test your strength and see how you measure up to other iron warriors! Must be 18-years old or older to register. $25 Registration Fee. You can register on the day of the event. Click here to download registration form.

To register, contact Sam Farve at Choctaw Fire Department at 601-656-0620, or email farves@choctaw.org.

There are 8 competition events for both men & women: Farmer’s carry, keg carry (w), tire deadlifts, sandbag medley, Atlas stones, Yoke carry (m), tire flip, sled push & truck pull.

The Competition Schedule is:
July 12 & 13 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and
July 14 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

1st place wins $500; 2nd place wins $200; 3rd place wins $100; 4th place wins $75; 5th place wins $50.

Submit a Comment