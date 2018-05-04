theft of utilities, DUI, and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Sean McKinzie Barringer, 22, 8840 Collinsville Road, Collinsville, hold for investigation, public drunk, trespassing

LaQuinton Cortez Brown, 24, 1700 Pendleton Square, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct

Edith Laura Davis, 30, 10171 Road 2234, Union, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no tag

Troy Leon Fisackerly, 55, 4340 Hatcher Road, Maben, hold for other agency

Tamara Dolan Fulton, 39, 10021 Road 575, Philadelphia, theft of utilities

Anthony DeWayne Kirk, 39, 249 Albert, Preston, hold for other agency

Leah Nichole McMillian, 29, 983 Black Jack Road, Philadelphia, hold for investigation

Dennis A Smith, 26, 1306 Kosi Road, Philadelphia, simple assault

Roderick Jerimah Talley, 19, 446 Evergreen Avenue, Philadelphia, drug court violation

Meagan Beckham, 30, 10191 Road 234, Union, failure to pay

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)