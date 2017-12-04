Third lawsuit connected to Epps scandal settled

The Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday that the state of Mississippi has settled its claims with Sentinel Offender Services, L.L.C. for $1.3 million. Sentinel provides inmate electronic monitoring services.

“As a company that continues to contract with the state, Sentinel Offender Services agreed to cooperate and settle the case for $1.3 million on a $2 million contract,” said Attorney General Jim Hood. “We successfully disgorged them of their ill-gotten profit and then some.”

To date, the AG has recovered $5.8 million on behalf of Mississippi taxpayers related to the MDOC prison bribery scandal.

The AG’s Office says this settlement ends the third of 11 civil actions the attorney general filed on Feb. 8, 2017, accusing ten people and twelve out-of-state corporations of using alleged “consultants” as conduits to pay bribes and kickbacks to then-Commissioner Chris Epps for the awarding and retention of MDOC contracts, while “defrauding the state through a pattern of misrepresentation, fraud, concealment, money laundering, and other wrongful conduct arising from the Epps bribery scandal.”

Epps was sentenced in May to 19 years, seven months in prison and was ordered to pay a $100,000 fine. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to money laundering and filing false tax returns.