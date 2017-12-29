Three killed in Neshoba County wreck

Three people were killed in a wreck in Neshoba County Friday morning. It happened on County Road 767.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell said “the 911 call came in around 5:38 am. A passenger car and 18-wheeler feed truck had collided at the intersection of CR 767 and Hwy 491 North.”

Sheriff Waddell stated “the passenger car pulled out into oncoming traffic and was struck in the drivers side of the vehicle by the feed truck, which was traveling north on Hwy 491.”

Three victims had to be extricated from the passenger vehicle by Philadelphia Rescue 1. The three fatalities were reported as one Native American female and two Native American males. Ages 37, 36, and 36.

“When Deputies arrived on scene there were three fatalities. One female, the driver of the car and two male passengers were killed,” continued Sheriff Waddell.

The driver of the feed truck received minor injuries. The identities of the victims are not being released at this time. The accident is under investigation.

Philadelphia Rescue 1, Tucker, East Neshoba and North Bend volunteer fire departments, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department along with Mississippi Highway Patrol, Choctaw Police Department and Two Neshoba EMS units responded.