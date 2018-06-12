Three Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Casinos to Offer Sports Betting

Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino, which are owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will soon offer sports betting. On Thursday, May 31, 2018, during a Special Call Tribal Council Meeting the council unanimously approved amendments to the Choctaw Gaming Commission Regulations. Specifically, two new sections were added to Chapter 4 on regulations governing sports pools, race books and pari-mutuel wagering. With regulations in place, Pearl River Resort, which is a major gaming destination for residents of Mississippi and Alabama, is on the fast track to accept wagers on sports and racing contests and will be among the first casinos to provide this gaming option.

These amendments were brought to the Tribal Council after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down PASPA (Professional and Amateur Sports Profession Act) on May 14, 2018. Mississippi and Alabama have a very dedicated collegiate sports fan base. Soon MBCI and Pearl River Resort will be able to offer professional and collegiate sports betting in a legal and safe environment through the safety and security of the Resort to honor their bets. Amendments to other chapters of the regulations also address skill-based gaming, fantasy contests, eSports, and a new slot product coming out of Nevada that creates a community-based betting structure.

“The Resort is very excited about the opportunity to offer these new products for our guests in a vibrant and advanced gambling environment,” said CRDE Board Chairman and Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson.

“These newly approved regulations will allow the Resort to remain on the forefront of the gambling market as well as provide additional revenue streams to the Tribe. The Resort will be able to service all our patrons at Bok Homa Casino, Silver Star Hotel and Casino, and Golden Moon Hotel and Casino.”