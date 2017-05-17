Three Neshoba Band Members earn spots on MSU’s Famous Maroon Band

Mason William, Chloe Pinter, and Sarabeth Pope

Several Neshoba Central band members were recently awarded scholarships to join the famous Mississippi State “Maroon Band.”

Mason William, Chloe Pinter, and Sarabeth Pope were invited to Mississippi State to audition for the Maroon Band. All three ladies were selected and awarded scholarships.

William, Pinter and Pope have each been in the honors band at Neshoba Central High School every year and all three ladies are 1st chair.

Along with home football games, the Famous Maroon Band lends its musical talents and spirit during Fall Convocation, Cowbell Yell, The Drill, and other special traditions and events.

The Famous Maroon Band has made appearances at the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida.

The MSU Wind Ensemble, the premier performing group of the university’s band program, also has performed in Italy, England, Ireland, Austria and Germany as part of its international performance tours.

Along with Wind Ensemble and the marching, symphonic and concert bands, students may participate in jazz band and basketball pep band. MSU Band Auxiliary units include color guard and feature twirlers. For more, visit www.msuband.msstate.edu/ensembles.