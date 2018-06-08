Home » Local » timber stealing, burglary and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

timber stealing, burglary and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

Patrick Barnett, 28, 14579 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia,  burglary of a commercial building

Patrick Barnett

Christopher T Boler, 35, 317 Pearl Street, Philadelphia, burglary of a dwelling house

Christopher T Boler

Keith Dennis, 51, 11500 Highway 482 lot 13, Philadelphia, petit larceny-less than $1,000

Keith Dennis

Norman Junior Eakes, 38, 10211 Road 383, Philadelphia, probation violation

Norman Junior Eakes

Johnny Wayne Gibson, 50, 407 Montgomery Avenue, Philadelphia, hold for investigations

Johnny Wayne Gibson

Hico Ba Huynh, 2310 Lowa Boulevard Suite 3, Vicksburg, public drunk

Hico Ba Huynh

Kendrick McCarty, 30, 330 Wilson Triplett Road, Noxapater, careless driving

Kendrick McCarty

Dustin Morris, 35, 13580 Highway 491 North, Philadelphia, failure to appear

Dustin Morris

George Glenn Robinson, 39, 102 Megan Street, Philadelphia, trespassing, failure to pay

George Glenn Robinson

Timothy A Simmons, 21, 10301 County Road 773, Philadelphia, public drunkenness

Timothy A Simmons

Angela Nicole Sullivan, 36, 15030 BIA 0228, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Angela Nicole Sullivan

Billy John Watts, 57, 7040 Old Jackson Road, Forest, trespassing, timber stealing

Billy John Watts

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

Submit a Comment