timber stealing, burglary and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Patrick Barnett, 28, 14579 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, burglary of a commercial building
Christopher T Boler, 35, 317 Pearl Street, Philadelphia, burglary of a dwelling house
Keith Dennis, 51, 11500 Highway 482 lot 13, Philadelphia, petit larceny-less than $1,000
Norman Junior Eakes, 38, 10211 Road 383, Philadelphia, probation violation
Johnny Wayne Gibson, 50, 407 Montgomery Avenue, Philadelphia, hold for investigations
Hico Ba Huynh, 2310 Lowa Boulevard Suite 3, Vicksburg, public drunk
Kendrick McCarty, 30, 330 Wilson Triplett Road, Noxapater, careless driving
Dustin Morris, 35, 13580 Highway 491 North, Philadelphia, failure to appear
George Glenn Robinson, 39, 102 Megan Street, Philadelphia, trespassing, failure to pay
Timothy A Simmons, 21, 10301 County Road 773, Philadelphia, public drunkenness
Angela Nicole Sullivan, 36, 15030 BIA 0228, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Billy John Watts, 57, 7040 Old Jackson Road, Forest, trespassing, timber stealing
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)