timber stealing, burglary and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Patrick Barnett, 28, 14579 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, burglary of a commercial building

Christopher T Boler, 35, 317 Pearl Street, Philadelphia, burglary of a dwelling house

Keith Dennis, 51, 11500 Highway 482 lot 13, Philadelphia, petit larceny-less than $1,000

Norman Junior Eakes, 38, 10211 Road 383, Philadelphia, probation violation

Johnny Wayne Gibson, 50, 407 Montgomery Avenue, Philadelphia, hold for investigations

Hico Ba Huynh, 2310 Lowa Boulevard Suite 3, Vicksburg, public drunk

Kendrick McCarty, 30, 330 Wilson Triplett Road, Noxapater, careless driving

Dustin Morris, 35, 13580 Highway 491 North, Philadelphia, failure to appear

George Glenn Robinson, 39, 102 Megan Street, Philadelphia, trespassing, failure to pay

Timothy A Simmons, 21, 10301 County Road 773, Philadelphia, public drunkenness

Angela Nicole Sullivan, 36, 15030 BIA 0228, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Billy John Watts, 57, 7040 Old Jackson Road, Forest, trespassing, timber stealing

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)