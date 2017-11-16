Tis The Season “Marketplace” At The Neshoba County Coliseum

For those ready to start their Christmas shopping or decorating, ‘Tis The Season’ at the Neshoba County Coliseum provides a marketplace of more than 40 vendors that are sure to make the season bright. Take some stress out of holiday shopping by staying close to home in your search for the perfect Christmas present. Shop arts and crafts, home decor, clothing, jewelry and more.

