Today at the fair: “So You Think You Can Sing” karaoke competition

“So You Think You Can Sing” karaoke competition is coming to the Central MS Fair for the first time this summer.

The competition pits the best singers around against one another to find out who is the greatest karaoke star in central Mississippi.

The contest will be held at the Attala County Coliseum on Wednesday, Aug. 9 beginning at 6:00 pm.

It costs $5 to enter the contest, but if you don’t want to sing, come watch the contestants sing your favorite songs. If there’s one thing more fun than singing karaoke, it’s watching karaoke.

Entry forms and additional information can be found here.

The 108th annual Central MS Fair is set for Aug. 9 – 12 in Kosciusko.