Top Honors in 2018 Mississippi SkillsUSA Championships for Region 3

The following students received top honors during the 2018 Mississippi SkillsUSA Championships for Region 3 held at East Central Community College.

Ali Cayson (left), a student at Pontotoc Ridge Career-Technical Center, received top honors in the “Architectural Drafting” competition. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students received top honors in the “Automotive Service Technology” competition. Pictured are (from left) LaDarius Ryans, first place, Forest/Scott County Career-Technical Center; Jamie Rickles, second place, Philadelphia/Neshoba County Career-Technical Center; and Alex Replogle, third place, Itawamba Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students received top honors in the “Cabinetmaking” competition. Pictured are (from left) Ethan Tharp, first place, Forest/Scott County Career-Technical Center; Luke Cox, second place, Pontotoc Ridge Career-Technical Center; and Rosa Isaac, third place, Leake County Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students received top honors in the “Carpentry” competition. Pictured are (from left) Hayden Pilgrim, first place, Philadelphia/Neshoba County Career-Technical Center; Tony Martinez, second place, Pontotoc Ridge Career-Technical Center; and Rodney Leflore, third place, Forest/Scott County Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students from the Winston/Louisville Career-Technical Center received first place honors in the “Chapter Business” competition. Pictured are (front row, from left) Takobe Johnson, Jalen Triplett and Dylan Hunt; and (back row, from left) David Hughey, Harley Doster and Victor Mosley. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students from the Winston/Louisville Career-Technical Center received second place honors in the “Chapter Business” competition. Pictured are (front row, from left) Chase Ray, Christon Hawthorne and Rodquan Jackson; and (back row, from left) Marcus Glenn, Tykevious Gates and Jaquayvius Hawthorne. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students received top honors in the “Electrical Construction Wiring” competition. Pictured are (from left) Chandler Norman, first place, Forest/Scott County Career-Technical Center; Charles Bell, second place, Caledonia High School; and Wendy Castro, third place, Leake County Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students received top honors in the “Extemporaneous Speaking” competition. Pictured are (from left) Gihon Robinson, first place, Tupelo/Lee County Career-Technical Center; Micah Benford, second place, Forest/Scott County Career-Technical Center; and Cinthia Lopez, third place, Pontotoc Ridge Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students received top honors in the “Job Skills Demonstration A” competition. Pictured are (from left) Garrett Griffin, first place, Forest/Scott County Career-Technical Center; Parker Flint, second place, Pontotoc Ridge Career-Technical Center; and Perla Diaz, third place, Pontotoc Ridge Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students received top honors in the “Job Skills Demonstration Open” competition. Pictured are (from left) D.J. Baxter, first place, Winston/Louisville Career-Technical Center; Hastings McMillian, second place, Amory High School; and Seth Reed, third place, Winston/Louisville Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students received top honors in the “Job Interview” competition. Pictured are (from left) Bradley Cunningham, first place, Caledonia High School; Tristan Adcock, second place, Forest/Scott County Career-Technical Center; and Maggie Tickle, third place, Amory High School. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students received top honors in the “Masonry” competition. Pictured are (front row, from left) Seth Cumberland, first place, Winston/Louisville Career-Technical Center, and Patrick Odom, second place, Forest/Scott County Career-Technical Center; and (back row, from left) assistants TyRese Triplett, Winston/Louisville Career-Technical Center, and Theory Harris, Forest/Scott County Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students from the Tupelo-Lee Career-Technical Center received top honors in the “Opening and Closing Ceremonies” competition. Pictured are (front row, from left) Corey Wilson, Mills Winders, Nina Fears and Shun Johnson; and (back row, from left) Jeff McDaniel, Jada Venson and Nikya Fields. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students from Amory High School received second place honors in the “Opening and Closing Ceremonies” competition. Pictured are (front row, from left) Marshaun Ruff, Michael Beeks, Ladavian Hampton and John Nestor; and (back row, from left) Donovan Tumen, Ryan Walls and Darius Smith. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students from the Philadelphia/Neshoba County Career and Technical Center received third place honors in the “Opening and Closing Ceremonies” competition. Pictured are (front row, from left) Garrett Tate, Kameron Barrier, Dustin Kilpatrick and Eric Rangel; and (back row, from left) Mykel Smith, Bo Tarlton and Brenton Williamson. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students received top honors in the “Prepared Speech” competition. Pictured are (from left) Alaian Holland, first place, Forest/Scott County Career-Technical Center; Nestor Ortega, second place, Tupelo/Lee County Career-Technical Center; and Zinteryo Lyles, third place, Forest/Scott County Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students from the Louisville/Winston County Career-Technical Center received first place honors in the “Quiz Bowl” competition. Pictured are (front row, from left) Michael Burt, Ashley Clark and James Resh; and (back row, from left) Denton Orr and Kamal Steele. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students from the Tupelo/Lee County Career-Technical Center received second place honors in the “Quiz Bowl” competition. Pictured are (front row, from left) Bryan Alcala, Ladarius Duncan and Kennedi Gardener; and (back, from left) Matthew Gillis. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students from Choctaw Central High School tied for third place honors in the “Quiz Bowl” competition. Pictured are (front row, from left) Alanta Anderson, Julius Billy and Antonio Perez; and (back row, from left) Braden Peters and Tushka Willis. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students from the Leake County Career-Technical Center tied for third place honors in the “Quiz Bowl” competition. Pictured are (front row, from left) Brian Aguilon, Lamontae Buckley and Alijah Williams; and (back row, from left) Nicholas Liner and Jesmy Bravo. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students received top honors in the “Related Technical Math” competition. Pictured are (from left) R.J. Carr, first place, West Point Career-Technical Center; Charles Lampley, second place, Winston/Louisville Career-Technical Center; and Lamartez Vance, third place, West Point Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

Chanley McDaniel (left), a student at the Winston/Louisville Career-Technical Center, received top honors in the “Sheet Metal” competition. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

Alexander Collins (left), a student at Pontotoc Ridge Career-Technical Center, received top honors in the “Technical Drafting” competition. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students received top honors in the “Welding” competition. Pictured are (from left) Tripp Brown, first place, Winston/Louisville Career-Technical Center; Dylane Pannell, second place, Amory High School; and Micah Burt, third place, Philadelphia/Neshoba County Career-Technical Center. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students at the Winston/Louisville Career-Technical Center received top honors in the “Welding Fabrication” competition. Pictured are (from left) Elijah Caudill, Caleb Warren and Mack Bell. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students at the Philadelphia/Neshoba County Career-Technical Center received second place honors in the “Welding Fabrication” competition. Pictured are (from left) Brady Pope, William Warren and Colton Ingram. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.

These students at the West Point Career-Technical Center received third place honors in the “Welding Fabrication” competition. Pictured are (from left) Peyton Duncan, Marquez Brooks and Austin Morton. Also pictured is Wayne Eason, ECCC Director of Career & Technical Education.