Tornadoes to face Whippets at Davis Wade Stadium this weekend

The Philadelphia Tornadoes football team will play at Davis Wade Stadium, on the campus of Mississippi State University, Saturday in a jamboree hosted by New Hope High School.

The Tornadoes will play two quarters against the Kosciusko Whippet football team beginning at noon. The game doesn’t count in the season standings, but it’s great way for coaches to evaluate their team’s strengths and weaknesses heading into the season.

Other teams scheduled to play in the jamboree include Greenwood, Louisville, Meridian, Noxubee County, Tupleo and West Point.

The Tornadoes will begin the 2017 regular season Friday, Aug. 18 at Ruleville Central.

New Hope Jamboree Full Schedule:

Friday, Aug. 11

4:00 pm – Shannon vs Columbus

6:00 pm – Kemper County vs Houston

8:00 pm – Amory vs New Hope

Saturday, Aug. 12