Traffic Advisory: New Bridge Open on SR 429 in Leake County

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has issued a travel advisory for Leake County.

A new bridge will open on State Route 429 over the Yockanookany River in Leake County. The new bridge was constructed to replace a structurally deficient bridge. MDOT crews are shifting traffic from the existing bridge to the new bridge.

The previous weight restriction on this section of State Route 429 will no longer be in effect.

State Route 429 bridge over the Yockanookany River in Leake County. The traffic shift will occur on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

