trafficking, burglary and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Jeremy J Brown, 26, 381 Loper, Philadelphia, shooting into a dwelling house

Candace Clark, 19, 11250 Road 425, Philadelphia, sale of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, fraud

Kimberly Duell, 41, 109 Alexander Avenue, Philadelphia, failure to appear, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Anthony Stephan Fox, 39, 10541 Road 444, Philadelphia, possession of a controlled substance

Charles M Johnson, 32, 9505 Highway 395, Noxapater, burglary of a commercial building, cars, etc.., , felony credit card intent to defraud

Dexter Magee, 532 Valley View Drive, Philadelphia, possession of a controlled substance

Crystal McWilliams, 27, 10051 Road 383, Philadelphia, failure to pay, grand larceny

James Peeples, 33, 10716 Road 616, Philadelphia, trafficking of controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, possession of controlled substance, 3 counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon

LaDarian Michael Spivey, 32, 151 Lewis Road, Walnut Grove, disturbance of a family

Denelle Willis, 37, 106 Dixon Road, Carthage, public drunk

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)