trespassing, grand larceny and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Tommy S Boler, 49, 881 Boler Road, Union, failure to pay, trespassing
Thurman Isaac, 53, 524 Thompson Road, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Perry L Triplett, 45, 491 Spinout Road, Carthage, failure to pay
Matthew Cain, 29, 10131 Road 383, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Willie Ann Hayes Watkins, 52, 10030 Road 21, Union, served fine off
Marshall Perkins, 43, 2100 Cockleshell Lane, Gautier, hold for investigation
Obbie Burrage, 37, 19240 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, hold for investigation, felony pursuit, failure to yield to blue light and siren, resisting arrest
James Kennedy, 40, 16305 Road 505, Philadelphia, hold for other agency
Rodney Noel Rigby, 62, 35603 Highway 35 North, Vaiden, grand larceny
Kirk E Williams, 40, 153 Goat Ranch Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense, careless driving
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)