trespassing, grand larceny and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Tommy S Boler, 49, 881 Boler Road, Union, failure to pay, trespassing

Thurman Isaac, 53, 524 Thompson Road, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Perry L Triplett, 45, 491 Spinout Road, Carthage, failure to pay

Matthew Cain, 29, 10131 Road 383, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Willie Ann Hayes Watkins, 52, 10030 Road 21, Union, served fine off

Marshall Perkins, 43, 2100 Cockleshell Lane, Gautier, hold for investigation

Obbie Burrage, 37, 19240 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, hold for investigation, felony pursuit, failure to yield to blue light and siren, resisting arrest

James Kennedy, 40, 16305 Road 505, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Rodney Noel Rigby, 62, 35603 Highway 35 North, Vaiden, grand larceny

Kirk E Williams, 40, 153 Goat Ranch Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) first offense, careless driving

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)